Influential US senators accused on Wednesday United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon of incompetence for failing to end sexual abuse by UN peacekeepers.

"What is wrong with the secretary-general of the UN?... How do we put up with such inept leadership at the United Nations?" Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, said and added that he was "disgusted" by the abuse cases.

They threatened to withhold UN crucial funding over the abuse cases.

"I think the UN is in great jeopardy of building enough critical mass around here where severe penalties should be taken against them with withholding of funds from them because of their ineptness," Corker said.

UN peacekeeper abuse cases are a main topic of discussion during the meetings at UN headquarters taking into account a slew of rape claims leveled against blue-helmeted peacekeepers in Central African Republic.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Ban was "determined to continue to shine a spotlight on the scourge of sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeepers and hold those responsible accountable."

"However, this is a fight that no one person can lead alone," Dujarric added. "Member states are the only ones who have the power to swiftly bring to justice those who have committed crimes and to impose the strongest possible disciplinary and criminal sanctions."

US Ambassador to the UN for management Isobel Coleman said countries that contribute UN peacekeepers were often reluctant to punish those who commit abuses.

"I don't think it's ineptitude," Coleman said. "I think it is a reluctance to take on the opposition of troop contributing countries that don't want to deal with this issue in the transparent way that it must be dealt with."