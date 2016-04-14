China has fired or demoted 357 local government officials for poor performance as it deals with the fallout from a nationwide public health scandal over the sale of improperly handled vaccines.

Along with punishing the officials, Beijing has ordered measures to tighten supervision over the storage and distribution of vaccines, the official Xinhua News Agency and other state media outlets reported Thursday, citing a document from the China's Cabinet, the State Council.

In all, 192 criminal cases have been filed nationwide and 202 people detained as part of the sweeping probe, which found 45 groups involved in "improper vaccine trading," the media reports said.

Drug wholesalers will also be forbidden from selling vaccines, and vaccines will be traced from production to usage, with special rules enacted for refrigeration and transport, the reports said.

The scandal erupted last month when China's Food and Drug Administration announced it had discovered nine companies were reselling improperly stored or expired vaccines, meaning an unknown number of children may have received shots that provided no health benefits and could cause side effects.

The government says all the suspect doses were produced under proper conditions and did not contain impurities that could cause diseases. However, vaccines past their use-by dates or improperly refrigerated should be destroyed.