Crimea's Chief Prosecutor Natalya Poklonskaya has ordered the the suspension of the Crimean Tatar Assembly, a representative council set up by the peninsula's 300,000-strong ethnic minority.

According to media reports, the prosecutor's order entails the prohibition of the assembly, otherwise known as the Mejlis, from holding public gatherings, using bank accounts or disseminating so-called propaganda.

The suspension, issued on Wednesday, will remain in place until a court rules on whether or not to ban the Mejlis as an "extremist organization."

Amnesty International condemned the suspending of the Mejlis, saying it "demolishes one of the few remaining rights of a minority that Russia must protect instead of persecute."

Crimean Tatars, an ethnic Turkic community indigenous to the peninsula, have mostly opposed Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in March 2014 following a local referendum.

The referendum, which was boycotted by the majority of Crimean Tatars, was condemned by the international community as being illegitimate, especially as it was held after the peninsula came under the occupation of armed militants in unmarked green uniforms.

The militants, often referred to in Western media as "little green men," were believed to be Russian soldiers, but Russia claims they were local militiamen.

Prior to the referendum, the largely ethnic Russian-dominated autonomous Crimean parliament declared independence from Ukraine after the country's former pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych fled violent anti-government protests, organised by the pro-EU opposition in the capital Kiev.

Late last year, hundreds of Crimean Tatars teamed up with members of Ukraine's ultra-nationalist Right Sector and blockaded roads between mainland Ukraine and the peninsula in protest against the annexation and breaches of an international embargo.