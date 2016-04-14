Poland cannot take in the 7,000 refugees it agreed to accept and thinks the plan to distribute 120,000 refugees across EU member countries is "dead", its deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Konrad Szymanski told the newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that several of 28 European Union's member countries would apply the quota system at a Brussels summit in late September over vehement objections from ex-communist east European states.

EU leaders agreed on a humanitarian deal last September to distribute 120,000 refugees among member states, while the first group of refugees to be sent to Poland were due to arrive late March or early April.

Poland's previous government reluctantly approved of Poland's assigned quota and the new conservative government which won a general election in late October, in which it initially agreed to respect it despite its criticism of the plan.

"I don't see a possibility to implement this decision and I can't see it happen also in most EU countries. This decision is dead," Szymanski said in the interview.

"It was not being implemented from the very beginning and nothing points to the fact that the majority of EU countries would implement it."