German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that her government was still examining a request from Turkey to prosecute the German satirist, Jan Bohmermann, who recited an obscene poem about the Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, on television.

Merkel emphasised the indispensability of freedom of speech and art in Germany.

While she mentioned the importance of Turkish-German cooperation concerning the refugee crisis, Merkel said that these were "completely irrespective" cases.