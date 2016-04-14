The number of people seeking asylum in Switzerland fell for a fourth month in March, mirroring declines in neighbouring Germany as Europe seeks to discourage people from making the journey from countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Switzerland registered 1,992 asylum requests, roughly 25 percent fewer than in February. Asylum requests have dropped since November 2015.

Germany, which saw the greatest impact from Europe's refugee wave last year, said this month that refugees entering the country from Austria had dropped seven-fold.

Balkan countries shuttering their borders and the European Union's pact with Turkey to return refugees have contributed to lower numbers of asylum seekers. Switzerland is not a member of the bloc but adheres to its refugee policies.