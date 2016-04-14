The European Parliament on Thursday published a progress report of 2015 on Turkey, once again calling the 1915 events as a "genocide" against Armenians, drawing criticism from Turkey.

According to meeting documents, 375 lawmakers voted in favour of the report and 133 rejected it, as 85 abstained during the voting.

Despite Turkey's warnings that the 1915 events should be identified by historians, the EU Parliament keeps its stance on the events as a "genocide" against the Armenian people during the First World War.

The Parliament initially called the 1915 events as a "genocide" in 1987 and repeated it for a second time in April, last year, which makes Thursday's decision a recall.

Turkey's European Union Minister, Volkan Bozkir, said, in response, that the country would reject the resolution in the Turkey-EU 2015 Progress Report.

"Unfortunately this year... the same reference takes place in the European Parliament's Turkey report. These expressions, despite all our efforts and our warnings, could not be dropped," Bozkir said.

"That's why we will consider this report as null and void and our permanent representative will send it back to the European Parliament."

Ankara has announced that only an international commission constituted by historians of the late Ottoman era would be able to decide what actually happened during the mass deportation of Ottoman Armenians who allied with Russia in the eastern front in 1915.

Turkey has repeatedly rejected the EU's definition of the events and has pointed out that Armenians died during a relocation process in 1915 during World War One - a time when a portion of the Armenian population living in the Ottoman Empire had sided with the invading Russians and revolted against the empire.