China has agreed to scrap some export subsidies on a range of products from metals to agriculture and textiles, the United States said, in a step by Beijing to reduce trade frictions with Washington.

China ended a program which provided export subsidies of some $1 billion over three years to Chinese companies in seven economic sectors, the US Trade Representative's office (USTR) said.

Some industry executives were skeptical about the deal's impact given remaining disputes over other support that China gives to its exporting industries. Steel has been a particular flashpoint.

One source knowledgeable about the agreement said it was not comprehensive enough to do much to help the US steel industry, given its focus was only on specialty steel products.

In part, the dropping of the subsidies is an effort by China to move away from labor-intensive production and emphasize more sophisticated industries such as semiconductors.

"The Chinese want to become a high-tech country. They want to move up the value chain," said James Lewis, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Chinese agriculture products that will lose the subsidies include apples, beef, mushrooms, pork, tea, tomatoes, beans, ginseng, poultry, seaweed and garlic, the USTR said.

Candidates in the US presidential election, especially Republican front-runner Donald Trump, accuse China of treating the United States unfairly in trade.

But White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the accord "is an example of how committed this administration is to ensuring that we're fighting in the international community for American businesses and American workers."

The US had complained to the World Trade Organization about the program, alleging unfair practices by China.

The Chinese industries that have received the subsidies under the program include textiles, light industry, specialty chemicals, medical products, hardware, agriculture and advanced materials and metals, including specialty steel and aluminum products, the trade representative's office said.

Steel Industry

Since it joined the WTO in 2001, China has frequently drawn complaints that its exports are being "dumped," or sold at unfairly cheap prices on foreign markets.