Thirty thousand Syrian refugees sought refuge near the Turkish border on Friday after the DAESH terrorist group attacked three other camps in the northern province of Aleppo, Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) officials said.

IHH staff working at the Turkish-Syrian border reported that DAESH targeted three refugee camps in Azaz causing 30,000 people to flee to Sejo camp and another facility near the Bab al-Salama border crossing, known as Oncupinar, in the Turkish province of Kilis.

DAESH retaliated against the Syrian opposition's advance on the Azaz-Jarabulus line by carrying out attacks on three refugee camps on Thursday, leaving at least one woman and a child dead, as well as many others injured.

According to sources, the terrorist group set tents on fire and took hostages.