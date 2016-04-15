Syrian parliamentary elections are not "credible or fair" while Syria's Bashar al Assad is still in power, US State Department spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

During a press conference, Kirby stated that the elections could not be called free, while millions of people are under attack by regime forces and millions had to flee the country.

"And quite frankly, so many millions of Syrians [are] not even there," he said.

"Not even participating in this election because they've had to flee their country, flee their homes, [and] flee their communities."

Syrians in regime-controlled areas voted for new parliament on Wednesday, despite international disapproval.

The outcomes of the election has not been announced yet, despite results of the elections were anticipated to be made public on Thursday.

The election was expected to see Assad's Baathist regime keep control over the parliament.

The regime said that the vote was held to comply with the constitution, a view echoed by its Russian allies.

The Syrian opposition refused to take part in the controversial election. They said it will contribute to a negative climate for the peace talks in Geneva.