The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Friday's final summit communique deplored Iran's "interference" in the regional countries and some of the body's members including Bahrain, Yemen, Syria, and Somalia and what it said was its continued "support for terrorism."

"The conference deplored Iran's interference in the internal affairs of the States of the region and other member states including Bahrain, Yemen, Syria, and Somalia, and its continued support for terrorism," the OIC said.

The final resolution of two-day long OIC summit in Istanbul stressed the need for the cooperative relations between Islamic States and Iran "to be based on the principle of good-neighborliness, non-interference in their domestic affairs, respect for their independence and territorial sovereignty, resolving differences by peaceful means in accordance with the OIC and the UN charters and the principles of international law, and refraining from the use or threat of force."

The Islamic body also mentioned attacks that targeted Saudi Arabia's embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran and the Saudi consulate in the northeastern city of Mashhad, calling them a "flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

Iranian protesters attacked the Saudi embassy in Tehran and set fires, after Saudi Arabia executed 47 people over terror charges, including prominent Shiite cleric Nimr Baqir al Nimr.

The cleric had allegedly led mass protests against the Saudi authorities in the kingdom's eastern Qatif Province before his arrest in July 2012.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in January and withdrew its own diplomatic personnel from the attacked embassy and consulate in the northeastern city of Mashhad. After Saudis cut ties with Iran, some other Muslim countries followed.

The OIC also "rejected Iran's inflammatory statements on the execution of judicial decisions against the perpetrators of terrorist crimes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, considering those statements a blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a contravention of the United Nations Charter, the OIC Charter and of all international covenants."

Future of Syria

The OIC expressed serious concerns over the ongoing violence and bloodshed in Syria and called for a preservation of Syria's unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The body's final act stressed its support for a political process "under the auspices of the UN, with a view to implementing a Syrian-led and Syrian owned political transition that would allow building a new Syrian State based on a pluralist, non-sectarian, democratic and civilian system where the principles of equality before the law, rule of law and respect for human rights prevail."

The conference stressed the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254 which endorses an international roadmap for a peace process in Syria's civil war which has so far claimed at least 300,000 lives and displaced more than 10 million people.