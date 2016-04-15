The UN envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed declared on Friday that "we have never been so close to peace," cautiously talking up prospects for talks in Kuwait next week despite violations of a truce.

"The path to peace might be difficult, but it is workable," Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the Security Council, cautioning however that violations of the UN-brokered ceasefire "threaten the success of the peace talks."

The Saudi-backed government in Yemen will begin on Monday a new round of talks with the Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies in Kuwait to end a war.

The envoy, who was due to fly to Kuwait after the council meeting, welcomed a decrease in violence since the ceasefire went into force on Monday.

Cheikh Ahmed said however there were worrying violations of the truce in Marib to the east, Jawf in the north, and Taez in the southwest.

"Yemen is facing a brutal war on one hand and a significant terrorist threat on the other" that has grown in the vacuum created by the chaos, said the envoy.

Forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi have launched operations against militants in recent weeks, backed by the firepower of an Arab coalition.

On Friday, pro-government forces expelled Al Qaeda militants from the provincial capital of Huta, close to Yemen's second city of Aden.