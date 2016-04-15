The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday adopted Palestine Declaration in the final day of a summit which chaired under the leadership of Turkey in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -who chaired the final session- said the Palestine Declaration once again proves the support to Palestine by the Muslim countries.

"The Palestine Declaration that we have accepted is once again the highest level proof and expression of the support given by Islamic world to our Palestinian brothers in their honorable resistance," said Erdogan, after the voting.

"We have never left alone our Palestinian brothers so far," he said.

"Inshallah [God willing] we are never going to leave them on their own."

The roots of the Israel-Palestine conflict date back to 1917, when the British government, in the now-famous "Balfour Declaration," called for "the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people."

Israel occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank during the 1967 Middle East War. It later annexed the holy city of Jerusalem in 1980, claiming it as the capital of the self-proclaimed Jewish state – a move never recognized by the international community.

Palestinians, for their part, continue to demand the establishment of an independent state in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

