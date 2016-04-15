Canada's Supreme Court on Friday struck down two so-called 'tough-on-crime' measures introduced by the former Conservative government, ruling the changes to sentencing practices were unconstitutional.

In the first case, the court ruled six to three that the requirement of a one-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for drug offenses violated the guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment in the country's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent drug offenders were enacted in 2012, part of changes to the criminal law made by the Conservatives.