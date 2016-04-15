South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday that North Korea attempted to launch a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missiles, but the launch failed.

The Seoul-based agency reported on Thursday that the North has deployed one or two Musudan missiles in the east coast.

A South Korean Defence Ministry official confirmed the North's missile launch attempt early on Friday morning but the launch appeared to have failed. The official also could not confirm the type of the missile.

Friday is the anniversary of North Korean founding president Kim Il Sung's birthday, April 15, and is widely celebrated in the isolated country. In 2012, the day was marked by a long range rocket launch attempt, which also failed.

US confirms launch

The United States Defense Department spokesman said in a statement that the military detected and tracked what it has assessed was a failed North Korean missile launch.

According to North American Aerospace Defense Command, the missile did not pose a threat to North America, the statement said.

The spokesman could not give any details about the type of the missile.

A State Department official said that the department has seen the reports and is closely monitoring the situation on the Korean Peninsula.