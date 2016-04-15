US Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday condemned a military encounter in the Baltic Sea that the United States described as a simulated attack on a US destroyer by two Russian warplanes, saying that the flights were "dangerous and provocative."

"We condemn this kind of behavior. It is reckless. It is provocative. It is dangerous. And under the rules of engagement that could have been a shoot-down," Kerry said in an interview.

"People need to understand that this is serious business and the United States is not going to be intimidated on the high seas. ... We are communicating to the Russians how dangerous this is and our hope is that this will never be repeated," he added.

During series of flights by the Sukhoi SU-24 bombers on Tuesday, the warplanes created wake in the water, with 11 passes, a US official said on Wednesday. They also flew near the ship, the USS Donald Cook, a day earlier.

It was one of the most aggressive interactions between the two former Cold War foes in recent memory, the official said, although the planes carried no visible weaponry.

A Russian KA-27 Helix helicopter also made seven passes around the USS Donald Cook, taking pictures. The nearest Russian territory was about 70 nautical miles away in its enclave of Kaliningrad, which sits between Lithuania and Poland.

Russian Defence Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday that the crews of the Russian bombers that flew near the US destroyer respected all safety rules.

US State Department Spokesman John Kirby said that Kerry will raise the incident with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.