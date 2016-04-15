Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani has flouted an international travel ban and flown to Moscow for talks with Russia's military and political leadership on Syria and deliveries of Russian missiles, sources said on Friday.

The main purpose of his visit was to discuss new delivery routes for shipments of Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, sources said. Several sources also said Soleimani wanted to talk about how Russia and Iran could help the Syrian regime take back full control of the city of Aleppo.

"General Soleimani travelled to Moscow last night to discuss issues including the delivery of S-300s and further military cooperation," a senior Iranian security official told Reuters.

Soleimani met both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday, one source said. A Kremlin spokesman said a meeting with Soleimani was not on Putin's schedule.

Asked about Soleimani's visit, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said it had no information about it.

A US official said Washington was aware of the reports of Soleimani's travel to Russia, in violation of a United Nations travel ban, but was unable to confirm them.

"We will continue to insist that Russia and all other countries comply with their United Nations obligations and prevent the international travel of Soleimani," the official said on condition of anonymity. "We also intend to continue to raise the issue in New York."

The visit is likely to be seen as a sign that the tactical alliance struck up by Russia and Iran over Syria remains strong despite some reported differences over battlefield strategy.

"Soleimani's most likely meetings would be with [Russian] military leaders - Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, among others, although the possibility of meeting with President [Vladimir] Putin cannot be ruled out," said Yuri Lyamin, a Russian security analyst, who follows Russian-Iranian military developments.