Eight Cuban migrants and a small Pekingese dog were found by Puerto Rican authorities on an uninhabited island near the US territory.

US Customs and Border Protection said on Thursday that the group landed on Mona Island, west of Puerto Rico. Officials said that a child was part of the group and the federal agency is temporarily caring for the dog.

Cubans are increasingly leaving their island amid fears they might lose a special status that gives Cubans automatic residency in the United States if they reach its soil.

Federal agents have detained more than 150 Cuban migrants in the region so far this fiscal year.

Cubans are concerned that in the aftermath of re-establishing diplomatic relations Washington will cease or change its immigration policies, which will grant Cubans relatively easy visa-free residence.

However, Nicaragua and Ecuador - both allies of Cuba unlike Costa Rica - block the passage of migrants without visas.

A backlog has led many Cuban migrants, who use the countries as a transit point through United States, to be left stranded in Costa Rica.