Macedonia's special prosecutor said on Thursday that she would continue investigating a wiretapping scandal, including alleged misappropriation of government funds, even though 56 officials were granted presidential amnesty.

Prosecutors said they had not been consulted about President Gjorge Ivanov's decision, which was first announced on Tuesday, to pardon prominent politicians claimed to be involved in the affair, including former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski and opposition leader Zoran Zaev.

"I am firmly convinced that justice will prevail. We will continue to work according to the law by which this office was established," said special prosecutor, Katica Janeva, who was appointed last year to investigate the scandal.

Janeva, speaking at a news conference attended by ambassadors from European Union countries, said her office had information that a large amount of money from the state budget had ended up in private pockets between 2008 and 2015.

Despite presidential pardons shielded 56 officials from being accused by prosecutors, Janeva said she would keep probing the case to find out whether wealth had been taken illegally and, if so, seek to confiscate it.

Ivanov's decision to pardon the government and opposition figures triggered protests at home and abroad. Demonstrators held a third night of protests in the capital, Skopje, on Thursday night.