Police arrested many activists protesting at the US Capitol on Friday after five days of demonstrations over money and corruption in politics.

The incident follows a mass protest on Monday, which led to the arrest of more than 400 activists.

The protesters were supporters of a group called Democracy Spring which is seeking to remove big money from politics and combat restrictive voter identification laws.

Democracy Spring said on its website that the protest was held "to demand Congress take immediate action to end the corruption of big money in our politics and ensure free and fair elections."