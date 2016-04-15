WORLD
US police continue arresting anti-corruption protesters
Police arrest dozens in Washington DC days after 400 Democracy Spring activists protesting against corruption and money in politics arrested
Police arrive to arrest Democracy Spring protesters participating in a sit-in to protest big money in politics, April 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2016

Police arrested many activists protesting at the US Capitol on Friday after five days of demonstrations over money and corruption in politics.

The incident follows a mass protest on Monday, which led to the arrest of more than 400 activists.

The protesters were supporters of a group called Democracy Spring which is seeking to remove big money from politics and combat restrictive voter identification laws.

Democracy Spring said on its website that the protest was held "to demand Congress take immediate action to end the corruption of big money in our politics and ensure free and fair elections."

The activists vowed on Monday to repeat the demonstration every day for a week.

More than 2,000 people have pledged to participate in the organisation's sit-ins to "save democracy" following a 10-day march from the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia to the steps of the US Capitol.

Famous figures including actor Mark Ruffalo and academic Noam Chomsky are named among Democracy Spring supporters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
