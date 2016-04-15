German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that her government examined and confirmed the request from Turkey to prosecute the German satirist, Jan Boehmermann, who recited an obscene poem about the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on television.

"The outcome is that the German government will give the authorisation in the current case," Merkel said, stressing that this was not a decision about the merits of the prosecution's case against Boehmermann.

‘'Constitutional states do not provide cases like this as affairs of government, but of Public Prosecutor's Department and courts," she added.

"They are provided to balance personal rights of the aggrieved party and other issues of freedom of speech and artistic expression.''