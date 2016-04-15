Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov said on Friday he stood by his decision to grant pardons to 56 officials in a wire-tapping scandal despite days of street protests and mounting national and international calls to change his mind.

The amnesty granted by Ivanov this week prevents the 56 government and opposition officials from being investigated over revelations of a vast wire-tapping operation that has caused a long-running political crisis in the Balkan nation.

Macedonia's three leading political parties wrote to Ivanov on Friday urging him to withdraw the pardons and the United States and other governments have urged him to reconsider.

Ivanov said in a national address that he was standing firm on his decision, but said that any of the 56 people who had received pardons and wanted to prove their innocence in court could ask for the pardon to be overturned in their case.

"I think the decision protects the state interest and I inform you that I am standing by it," Ivanov said.