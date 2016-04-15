India on Friday said it had suspended the diplomatic passport of embattled tycoon and lawmaker Vijay Mallya, who left the country last month amid pressure from lenders to repay about $1.4 billion in debt owed by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya's case takes centre stage at a time when India's government and central bank have begun to crack down on bank loan defaulters, in a drive to clean up ailing state-run banks.

Just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said no one "looting" money from banks would be spared, India's foreign ministry gave Mallya a week to answer why his passport should not be impounded or revoked.

"If he fails to respond within the stipulated time, it will be assumed that he has no response to offer and the foreign ministry will go ahead with the revocation," ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup said in a statement on Twitter.

The suspension is effective for four weeks, Swarup said, adding that the ministry acted on a request from the Enforcement Directorate, a government agency investigating financial crime.