Yemeni forces backed by Apache helicopters from a Saudi-led coalition wrested the city of Houta, the regional capital of Lahj Province, from Al Qaeda militants, after a gun battle on Friday morning, a local military official said.

Houta, a strategic inroad city connecting the port city of Aden to other major cities in southwestern Yemen, had been held by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) since last summer.

The militants took advantage of over a year of war between the embattled government and Iran-backed Houthi rebels to seize the city, after capturing the port city of Mukalla, which they extended their area of control and influence around 600 kilometres towards Aden.

Yemeni government troops began their attack at daybreak and succeeded after several hours of air strikes and heavy combat, the military official told Reuters.

"The campaign to control Houta has been completed and it has been cleansed of Al Qaeda and extremist elements," he said. Several people were killed and injured on both sides and 48 militants were captured, he added.