The Gambia is preparing to host the 10th Year Anniversary of the African Youth Charter, dubbed Banjul +10, including a youth summit and ministerial meeting which will take place between May 21 and May 25, the Gambian Minister of Youth and Sports Alieu K Jammeh told TRT World.

In an exclusive interview, Jammeh told TRT World about the challenges facing youths in Africa and why the Gambia is hosting the African Youth charter summit.

Q: What is African Youth Charter?

"The African Youth charter was adopted in Banjul in 2006 during the seventh ordinary session of the heads of Africa and now the 10th anniversary summit needs to go back to its place of birth. The aim is to allow member states of the AU to reveal their formats of implementation. The tool is a legal instrument that guides the process of youth empowerment and development on all areas including African youth rights and responsibilities.

"The summit is to come back to the Gambia after 10 years in order to show the good practice of the Gambia towards its own youth but of course we also have our limitations, constraints and challenges.

"The gathering would address the challenge of neglecting youths. Another focus of the gathering would also address the push factor leading to the high level of African youth migration.

"Africa is witnessing a human desertification which urgently needs to be addressed. The push and pull factors of the African migration to Europe need to be tackled, otherwise we are doomed as a continent."

Q: According to you what is the biggest challenge facing Africa?