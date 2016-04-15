Scores of people were feared to be buried alive after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck southern Japan early on Saturday, killing at least 18, and sparking collapses and fires, barely 24 hours after the first disaster struck.

Authorities warned of damage over a wide area, as reports came in of scores of people trapped in collapsed buildings, fires and power outages.

"We are aware of multiple locations where people have been buried alive," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

"Police, firefighters and Self Defense Force personnel are doing all they can to rescue them."

Saturday's tremblor triggered a tsunami advisory, although it was later lifted and no irregularities were reported at three nuclear power plants in the area, said a senior government official.

A fire erupted in what appeared to be an apartment building in Yatsushiro city, while some people were trapped in a nursing home in the town of Mashiki, according to NHK.

There were no irregularities at Kyushu's Sendai nuclear plant, which continued to operate, or at the Genkai plant, also on Kyushu, or the Ikata plant on nearby Shikoku, according to NHK.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said nearly 80 people were believed to be trapped or buried in rubble. Extra troops would be sent to help, with up to 15,000 due on Saturday, as well as more police, firefighters and medics, he said.

"We are making every effort to respond," Suga said.