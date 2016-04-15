WORLD
2 MIN READ
Belgian minister resigns for disregarding airport security report
Belgian Transport Minister Jacqueline Galant quits amid allegations that she was aware of EU report criticising airport security in Brussels
Belgian minister resigns for disregarding airport security report
Minister of Mobility Jacqueline Galant attends a plenary session of the chamber at the federal parliament in Brussels on April 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2016

Belgian Transport Minister Jacqueline Galant resigned on Friday following accusations that she was aware of an EU report criticising the Brussels Airport's security before the deadly attacks took place.

"Transport Minister Jacqueline Galant has offered her resignation to the king, which was accepted," Prime Minister Charles Michel said after a cabinet meeting, according to a statement from the royal palace.

Michel had earlier said the minister's office was not aware of the EU report sent a year ago.

Recommended

Belgian public broadcaster RTBF reported that Galant's office indeed knew about the report.

The EU report which was made public by two Belgian opposition parties, wrote about shortcomings on the airport's security and the way safety checks are conducted.

On 22 March, two scuicide bombers detonated suitcase bombs in the departure lounge of Brussels Airport and at a metro station in Maalbeek, killing 32 people.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit