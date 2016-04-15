Belgian Transport Minister Jacqueline Galant resigned on Friday following accusations that she was aware of an EU report criticising the Brussels Airport's security before the deadly attacks took place.

"Transport Minister Jacqueline Galant has offered her resignation to the king, which was accepted," Prime Minister Charles Michel said after a cabinet meeting, according to a statement from the royal palace.

Michel had earlier said the minister's office was not aware of the EU report sent a year ago.