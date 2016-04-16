Former Turkish Army chief of staff Ilker Basbug said none other than Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could deal with the ‘parallel state' also known as Gulenist Terror Organisation (FETO), which has infiltrated institutions to gain control of apparatus by carrying out illegal wiretaps and forging official documents.

Speaking at a conference in Turkey's eastern Erzurum province on Thursday, Basbug said that Turkey has been faced with enormous dangers in the last two years as it is found out that the Ergenekon and Balyoz appeal trials were fabricated by Gulenists.

These trials, starting in July 2008, are a series of high-profile trials in which numerous military officers, journalists, and political figures from opposition parties were tried and accused of planning a military coup against the Turkish government.

There were 275 defendants in the Ergenekon trials and Ilker Basbug was also among them.