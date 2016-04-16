Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey and Iran are determined to bring a solution to the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East mostly caused by terror and sectarianism.

Speaking at a news conference held after a closed-door meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Turkey's capital of Ankara, Erdogan said "Turkey and Iran are the two important countries in the region. Therefore, we should cooperate to deal with the humanitarian crisis in the region caused by terror and sectarianism."

"The two countries should lead efforts to stop bloodshed in the region, especially in Syria and Iraq," he continued.

"If we can minimise the differences between Iran and Turkey by improving bilateral relations, we can provide this region with remarkable solutions."

Rouhani said the unity among the two Muslim nations is important and Islamic Republic of Iran wants to make sure that all Muslim countries will be in peace without any terrorism.