TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey, Iran to improve ties, cooperate against terror
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vow to improve relations between two countries, to fight against terrorism together
Turkey, Iran to improve ties, cooperate against terror
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shake hands during an official welcoming ceremony at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on April 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey and Iran are determined to bring a solution to the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East mostly caused by terror and sectarianism.

Speaking at a news conference held after a closed-door meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Turkey's capital of Ankara, Erdogan said "Turkey and Iran are the two important countries in the region. Therefore, we should cooperate to deal with the humanitarian crisis in the region caused by terror and sectarianism."

"The two countries should lead efforts to stop bloodshed in the region, especially in Syria and Iraq," he continued.

"If we can minimise the differences between Iran and Turkey by improving bilateral relations, we can provide this region with remarkable solutions."

Rouhani said the unity among the two Muslim nations is important and Islamic Republic of Iran wants to make sure that all Muslim countries will be in peace without any terrorism.

Recommended

The meeting came a day after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a statement criticising Iran for "its interference in the internal affairs of the states of the region and other member states including Bahrain, Yemen, Syria, and Somalia, and its continued support for terrorism."

In response, Rouhani boycotted the closing meeting of the OIC summit held in Turkey.

Rouhani and Erdogan also discussed economic relations, pledging to improve trade between the two nations.

Erdogan said "Turkey-Iran relationships have unfortunately been regressing in the recent years. Well indeed, we saw our trade volume went up to 22 billion dollars but unfortunately as a result of the sanctions it went down to approximately 10 billion dollars."

"We need to recover this and we need to reach our main target which was 30 billion dollars at the initial face. So, God willing, very soon we will achieve this 30 billion dollars of trade volume target with the steps taken in this meeting," Erdogan continued.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan