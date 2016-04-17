Unidentified gunmen killed four people late on Saturday in two villages southeast of Burundi's capital Bujumbura.

The gunmen attacked two villages in Mugamba District, 60 kilometres southeast of Bujumbura, and killed four people, Etienne Nijimbere, a local government official said.

Nijimbere added that all four victims were members of President Pierre Nkurunziza's CNDD-FDD party.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Three armed groups, including one led by officers that attempted a coup in May 2015, have launched attacks against Nkurunziza administration, Burundi's government officials say.