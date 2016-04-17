US Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Saturday that he would ask Gulf States, next week, to contribute to efforts to rebuild parts of Iraq devastated by the fight against DAESH.

Carter spoke at the start of a regional trip during which he will meet leaders of Saudi Arabia and other US allies in the Gulf to discuss the battle against the terrorist group and other defence issues, such as Iranian actions in the region.

President Barack Obama will also attend the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and will meet with King Salman in Saudi Arabia.

DAESH has seized large portions of Iraq and Syria since 2014. Iraqi forces have won back some of the territory, such as the provincial capital of Ramadi, but often after long battles that have left the cities destroyed.

"For the defeat of ISIL [DAESH] to stick in Iraq and Syria, these badly broken places destroyed by ISIL [DAESH], pillaged by ISIL [DAESH], mistreated by ISIL [DAESH], are going to need to be rebuilt," Carter said, adding that a global oil price slump was hampering Iraq's reconstruction efforts.

Iraq will need economic, political, and military help to recover, Carter said.