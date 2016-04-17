Turkish security forces "neutralised" eight PKK terrorists who carried out separate attacks on a number of police targets over the past few days, Diyarbakir governorate said on Saturday.

A police station, a gendarmerie command post and a police shuttle in southeastern Turkey were all attacked separately.

PKK terrorists assaulted a gendarmerie command post in the Hani District on April 11 with a car bomb.

Separately, the PKK struck Diyarbakir's Cinar Police Department on April 14 with rocket launchers; terrorists also attacked a police shuttle bus on March 31 in the centre of Diyarbakir.