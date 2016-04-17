Future top leaders of Cuba's Communist party should retire at 70 to make way for younger blood, President Raul Castro said on Saturday, suggesting older members hoping for promotion to the top table could play with their grandchildren instead.

Cuba's current leaders include several veterans of Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution in their seventies and eighties. There is a growing urgency for them to make succession plans to keep the party alive once they are gone.

Raul Castro himself is 84 and after his planned retirement from government in two years time the country is likely to be led by somebody with a different surname for the first time since his brother overthrew a pro-US government nearly 60 years ago.

His comments during at the inauguration of the Communist Party's twice-per-decade congress were met with silence, perhaps because some members were disappointed with the idea.

"So serious! What silence is caused by this subject. Don't think that just because you can't be in the leadership of the country you can't do anything," Castro said, suggesting the elderly continue as party activists and spend more time with their grandchildren.

Before the congress, the current party leadership faced some discontent among younger members critical of the slow delivery on promised economic reforms in the past five years and a lack of transparency.