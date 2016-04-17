Thousands of Macedonian opposition supporters took to the streets for the fifth day on Saturday calling for President Gjorge Ivanov to resign and for legislative elections scheduled for June to be postponed.

"The people have come out on the streets again to send a message to President Ivanov," said Pavle Bogojevski, one of those taking part in the protest in Macedonia's capital Skopje.

"He must resign... and parliament must meet to cancel the June 5 elections," he added.

The date was officially set on Friday despite the angry anti-government rallies that have been taking place each evening in protest at Ivanov's decision to halt probes into more than 50 public figures, including top politicians embroiled in a wire-tapping scandal.

The early elections, originally agreed for April 24 and then postponed in February to June 5, are part of a EU-brokered agreement to solve the country's seething political feud.

But Zoran Zaev, leader of the main opposition SDSM, has insisted he will boycott the vote, claiming that conditions for a free and fair vote are not in place.

There were no reports of major incidents as Friday's protest got underway in the capital Skopje, which Zaev joined.