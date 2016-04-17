Deputy Prime Minister of Libya's UN-backed unity government Ahmed Maiteeq said on Sunday that the government would take control of three ministries on Monday, in the latest step to assert its authority over the conflict-torn country.

"More than six ministries are ready, of which three will be handed over administratively tomorrow," Maiteeq said.

Maiteeq told a press conference that the unity government would begin running the ministries of social affairs, youth and sports and housing and public works from Monday, regardless of the results of the vote of confidence.

"The legislative authorities must quickly give the GNA its legitimacy through the House of Representatives in order for it to serve the Libyan people," Maiteeq said adding that this would "endorse the GNA in order to save the Libyan people from all the problems."

The legislature's endorsement would be a key step for the unity government of prime minister-designate Fayez al Sarraj, which has been working to assert its authority in the war-torn nation.

The United Nations said that its staff were back in Tripoli as Libya's unity government vowed further steps to assert its authority on the eve of a crucial confidence vote.

UN envoy Martin Kobler said that his staff returned after leaving amid violence in mid-2014, three years after Libya was dragged into chaos following the death of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Their arrival came a day before the recognised government votes on the UN-backed unity government in an attempt to end years of chaos in the North African nation.