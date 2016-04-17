Nico Rosberg stormed to victory in a chaotic Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, methodically completing a hat-trick of wins to extend his perfect start to the 2016 Formula One season.

The German's Mercedes was jumped at the start by Daniel Ricciardo but after avoiding the first-corner mayhem unfolding behind the front two, he quickly caught the Red Bull and romped home to win by a whopping 38 seconds from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton began from the back of the Shanghai grid after a mechanical failure on his Mercedes sabotaged qualifying for the Briton on Saturday but he roared back to take seventh, despite pitting early to replace a damaged front wing.

As Rosberg stretched his championship lead to 36 points, Ferrari's wretched run of luck continued after Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen collided at the first turn, allowing Daniil Kvyat's Red Bull to slip past into third, which is where the Russian finished.

Runner-up Vettel carved his way back through the field from 15th but blamed Kyvat for driving "like a madman" in a furious rant over the team radio.

"Kvyat's attack was suicidal," fumed the German, who was still squabbling with Kyvat on the podium as Rosberg made his victory speech.

"There was no way he could have made the corner with that speed."