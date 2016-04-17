WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar's president pardons 83 political prisoners
Myanmar's new President Htin Kyaw frees 83 political prisoners as part of celebrations of Myanmar New Year
Myanmar's president pardons 83 political prisoners
A file photo by Myanmar President Htin Kyaw. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2016

Myanmar's new president has pardoned 83 prisoners held for political crimes, officials said Sunday, just weeks after the first government in half a century not connected to the military took office.

The order, signed by President Htin Kyaw on Saturday, said the pardon was aimed at "national reconciliation and peace of mind" as part of celebrations of the Myanmar New Year.

"As far as I know, [those being released] are people considered by rights groups to be political prisoners," a senior prison department official, who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

Among those released were four journalists and an executive from the newspaper Unity Journal, who were sentenced to 10 years hard labour in 2014 for reporting on an alleged military chemical weapons factory, he said.

Recommended

The new National League for Democracy (NLD) government of former detained opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi has released or dropped charges against 282 people accused of political crimes since taking power on April 1.

The NLD stormed to power in national elections on November 1, displacing a quasi-civilian government put in place when generals ceded full power in 2011. The military, however, still controls key ministries overseeing defence, internal security and local governance.

The latest release still leaves dozens of political prisoners locked up, with hundreds of others still facing charges brought against them under the previous government.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit