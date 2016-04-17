WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scotland should hold referendum if taken out of EU, SNP says
Scotland should have right to go to new independence referendum if forced out of European Union, Scottish National Party leader says
Scotland should hold referendum if taken out of EU, SNP says
Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon acknowledges delegates at the party's annual conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, October 17, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2016

Scotland should have the right to hold a new referendum on independence if the country is taken out of the European Union "against our will," the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) said on Sunday.

Nicola Sturgeon said her party's manifesto before a local election next month would say there should be a referendum "if there is clear and sustained evidence that independence has become the preferred option of a majority of the Scottish people."

"Or if there is a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014, such as Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will," she added in a statement.

Recommended

Britain is to hold a referendum on June 23 on whether to remain in, or leave, the 28-member EU bloc.

Scotland went to a referendum on independence from the UK on September 18, 2014. In the historic referendum, 55.3 percent of Scots voted for being a part of the UK, while 44.7 percent supported its independence.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit