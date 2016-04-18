Prosecutors announced on Monday that Turkish police have arrested 100 people suspected of being members of a "parallel state" in operations against members of the Gulen movement, a group the state considers to be a terrorist organisation.

The operations were launched in Istanbul and nine other provinces across Turkey.

The arrests came after the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 140 people as part of an investigation into around 40 million Turkish liras ($14 million) provided to the Gulenist organisation between 2004 and 2015.

The Gulenists are followers of Fethullah Gulen, a former imam from Turkey who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States.