TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Rockets fired from Syria kill 4 in Turkey's Kilis Province
Five rockets fired from DAESH-controlled area in Syria hit Turkey's southeastern Kilis Province killing, four Syrian nationals and injuring nine people
Rockets fired from Syria kill 4 in Turkey's Kilis Province
Turkish police officers inspect the area after rocket projectiles hit the roof of a house in Kilis, Turkey on April 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

Four Syrian nationals including three children died and nine people were wounded on Monday after five rockets fired from the DAESH-controlled Bab region in northern Syria hit Turkey's southeastern province of Kilis.

According to a statement released by the Kilis Governorate, Turkish Artillery units retaliated by shelling DAESH positions within the army's rules of engagement and security measures have been increased to the highest level along the border between Turkey and Syria.

Two people died in Kilis on April 11 in another rocket attack from the DAESH-held area in Syria and at least eight civilians were wounded following a cross-border rocket fire from Syria on April 12.

Recommended

More than 100 civilians have reportedly been killed in DAESH terror attacks in Turkey since July 2015.

In addition to the rocket attack in Kilis, artillery shells fired from Syria landed in a field in Yayladagi District in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, but no casualties were reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan