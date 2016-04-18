A total of 116 refugees were plucked to safety from the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, rescuers said.

Rescuers found 20 women and a child among the men and teenage boys on board, three of whom were "presented with gun wounds dating from around a week ago," humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said.

The refugees were picked up by the Aquarius, a former North Atlantic fisheries protection ship now used by SOS Mediterranee, following a distress signal alert from the Rome-based Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre.

Two of the injured were said to be teenagers aged 15 and 17.

The Aquarius ship, which has doctors and nurses on board, has picked up some 700 people in distress so far this month, as refugees and migrants seek to reach Western Europe in hope of a better future.

Meanwhile 50 refugees attempted in vain to force their way across the Italian border with France in the early hours of Saturday, a local French official said.