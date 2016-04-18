WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands in Brussels march 'against hate and fear'
Thousands of people march 'against hate and fear' in Brussels in wake of terrorist attack in Belgium capital, which killed 32 people
Thousands in Brussels march 'against hate and fear'
People take part in a rally called &quot;The march against the fear, Tous Ensemble, Samen Een, All Together&quot; in memory of the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem in Brussels, Belgium, April 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

Thousands of people from all-faiths gathered for a "march against hate and fear" in Belgian's capital, Brussels on Sunday to commemorate victims of several attacks in the city.

Meeting in the town's northern station before marching across the city centre to the Bourse, 6,500 people took part in the rally, which was initially postponed from March 27, due to security concerns. No incidents were reported.

Almost a month ago, two coordinated attacks in Brussels' main airport and a metro station were claimed by DAESH terrorist organisation, killing 32 and injuring more than 300 people.

Shouting slogans, such as, "DAESH go away," "Brussels is not yours" and "All against terror and hatred," marchers called for unity and peace to stay strong against terrorism.

Recommended

One of the organisers for the march, Wouter Hillaert, said that the event was aimed at promoting peace and respect for different beliefs, not aimed to ignite hate in each other.

"We want a Belgium of unity. I think that's the only good answer we can have on the terror. It's not against each other, but together we will fight terrorism." he said.

Following the march, organisers, bombing victims and their relatives met with Belgian Prime Minister, Charles Michel, at his official residence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit