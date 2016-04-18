Greece's international lenders are resuming talks in Athens with the aim of concluding a review of Greek reforms "as soon as possible," the European Commission said on Monday.

Talks on the review of Greek reforms needed to get more bailout money have dragged on for months partly because the International Monetary Fund and European Union institutions cannot agree between themselves on some assumptions and scenarios of how the Greek economy might develop.

A spokeswoman for the Greek government said a preliminary deal can be reached this week before a regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers (Eurogroup) in Amsterdam on April 22, but the Commission avoided setting a clear date for an agreement.

"Following constructive talks in Washington, the mission chiefs are returning to Athens today and tomorrow. The aim of the mission remains to conclude the first review of the programme as soon as possible," a Commission spokesman told a news conference in Brussels.

International lenders and the Greek authorities were in contact last week in Washington during the IMF's meetings.