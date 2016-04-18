A Ukrainian court on Monday sentenced two Russian servicemen, captured in Ukrainian territory last May, to 14 years in prison on charges relating to their involvement in the pro-Russian separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The verdict from a panel of three judges read out in court said sergeant Aleksander Aleksandrov and captain Yevgeny Yerofeyev were guilty of participating in "an aggressive war" against Ukraine and committing "a terrorist attack."

The two soldiers stood impassively in a glass cage for defendants while the decision was read out, as journalists crowded into the cramped Kiev courtroom.

The soldiers' lawyers said they have not yet decided whether to appeal the verdict.

Kiev insists that the soldiers were serving as members of an elite Russian military intelligence unit when they were captured in the pro-Moscow separatist region of Luhansk in May 2015.

Russia denies sending troops to help rebel fighters and claims Sergeant Alexander Alexandrov and his commander, Captain Yevgeny Yerofeyev, had quit their Special Forces unit to take part in the fighting on their own initiative.