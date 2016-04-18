Ethiopian runners vying for a place in the summer Olympics dominated the Boston Marathon on Monday, taking the top three spots in the men's division for the first time, and the top two spots among the women.

Lemi Berhanu Hayle won for the men in a dramatic late surge against defending champ and fellow Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa, covering the notoriously hilly course in two hours, 12 minutes and 45 seconds, as thousands of spectators cheered him.

Hayle said through an interpreter after the race that winning "feels like his birthday."

Ethiopian men have won the Boston marathon six times since 1989, but have never before taken all three spots on the podium. No country has swept the top three spots in the Boston Marathon since Kenya did it in both the men's and women's divisions in 2012, according to marathon officials.

On the women's side, Ethiopian Atsede Baysa won in 2:29:19, overcoming a 37-second deficit in the last five miles (8 km) of the race against training mate Tirfi Tsegaye.

It was the 120th running of the world's oldest continually run annual marathon, and the third since a pair of ethnic Chechen brothers killed three people and injured more than 260 with a bomb attack at the finish line.

Most top US marathoners sat out Boston to train for the Rio Games in August. But Ethiopia and Kenya - whose runners dominated the lead packs - have yet to pick their teams for the Olympics and will consider the Boston results.

The 21-year-old Hayle won the race by pairing off with Desisa to break from the mainly East African pack late in the course. He then drafted off his countryman before surging past him in the final two miles.

Hayle's finish time was slower than the personal best of 2:04:33 he posted in Dubai earlier this year. The Boston marathon record of 2:03:02 was achieved by Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

The top placing American on Monday was Zachary Hine, who took 10th place with a finish of 2:21:37.