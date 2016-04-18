South African court said on Monday that Paralympic and Olympic athlete, Oscar Pistorius will face sentencing on June 13 for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp three years ago on Valentine's Day.

"The matter is postponed to the 13th of June 2016, and it will be heard until the 17th of June 2016," said High Court Judge Aubrey Ledwaba.

The Supreme Court in December upgraded the 29-year-old Paralympian's sentence on appeal to murder from "culpable homicide" - South Africa's equivalent of manslaughter, for which he had received a five-year sentence.

In March, the Constitutional Court, the country's top court, rejected Pistorius' right to appeal against his conviction for the murder.