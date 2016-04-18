Several hundred people appear to have died in a new refugee tragedy in the Mediterranean, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Monday.

Unconfirmed media reports earlier on Monday spoke of up to 400 victims from boats which capsized near the Egyptian coast as they attempted to sail to Europe.

Mattarella, speaking at a prize giving ceremony in Rome, said Europe needed to reflect in the face of "yet another tragedy in the Mediterranean in which, it seems, several hundred people have died." He did not give any further details.

The Italian Coast Guard said earlier on Monday they knew nothing about the reported disaster.

Second tragedy on the same day

At least eight African migrants and refugees, and possibly as many as 27, died in another boat tragedy off the coast of Libya, a search and rescue organisation said on Monday.