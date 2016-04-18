Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi has asked the Iraqi Parliament to gather to start voting on a proposed government of technocrats, in a move connected to a recent anti-corruption drive.

On Monday al Abadi pledged in a television statement that he would continue his reforms designed to tackle corruption in the country

"The cabinet reshuffle is part of a package for comprehensive reforms," al Abadi said, going on to urge parliament "to convene immediately to help contribute in finding solutions to the challenges facing" Iraq.

Iraq has grappled with a political crisis since last month. The deepening crisis has involved several members of parliament who have been carrying out a sit-in protest against the prime minister's proposal for a new cabinet.

Lawmakers implementing the sit-in, both Sunni and Shiite, have called on the prime minister and the country's top leadership to resign.

Iraqi Shiite cleric joins rally in Baghdad

An influential Iraqi Shiite cleric on Monday attended a rally in central Baghdad urging lawmakers to vote on the changes to the cabinet proposed by the prime minister.

Security forces cordoned off a downtown square with barbed wire and concrete blocks after hundreds of supporters of Muqtada al Sadr on Sunday set up tents.