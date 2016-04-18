International investigators have claimed Mexico's army is withholding key evidence in the case of 43 trainee teachers abducted and apparently massacred in late 2014, hampering their efforts to reach the truth.

More than 18 months after the incident and just one week before the team of experts' investigation closes, the army has still not handed over an undisclosed number of photographs and video taken by a military intelligence officer as police clashed with the students on Sept. 26, 2014, the five investigators said.

When Reuters requested the original photographs of police rounding up a group of the students from the military, with a freedom of information request, the army responded that the evidence was "inexistent."

The investigators have also not been allowed to question the soldiers on duty that night at Battalion 27, based in Iguala in the restive southwestern state of Guerrero.

"Access to Battalion 27 and its members is fundamental to the investigation ... The state needs to explain," said James Cavallaro, president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which commissioned the panel of experts.

Testimony given by soldiers to the attorney general's office shows the army was aware of the clashes and did not intervene.

"We have repeatedly asked the attorney general's office to get [the military] to give us photographs, videos and documents which have been referred to in their own testimony," said Francisco Cox, a Chilean member of the independent panel of five experts commissioned by the IACHR.

"We made a list of people who needed to testify. Some haven't and there are others who ought to testify again," he added. "They have made declarations and the fundamental issues still haven't been answered."

The panel members say the testimony the soldiers have given so far to the attorney general's office is flawed and incomplete, because the questioning was too basic and they see some discrepancies.

Mexico's Defence Ministry, which is in charge of the army, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Previously, the army had said there is no reason its soldiers should be interviewed by the team of international experts.

"I can't permit them to treat soldiers as criminals or interrogate them and make it seem as though they had something to do with it," Salvador Cienfuegos, who is Mexico's defence minister and the head of the army, said in October.

The attorney general's office declined to comment, but a source told Reuters the investigation would remain open and it has not called soldiers to give evidence again because it is preoccupied with dealing with other parts of the case.

Accusations of impunity