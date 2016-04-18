An Israeli soldier who shot dead a wounded Palestinian in the Israeli-occupied West Bank last month was charged with manslaughter by a military court on Monday.

"The accused violated the rules of engagement without operational justification as the terrorist was lying on the ground wounded and represented no immediate threat for the accused or others who were present," the manslaughter indictment said.

The soldier was also charged with conduct unbecoming of his rank and position in the army.

The military had initially claimed two Palestinians stabbed and wounded a soldier before troops killed the pair.

Amateur footage later released by Israeli Human Rights group B'Tselem showed alleged Palestinian knife attacker Abdel Fattah al Sharif wounded and lying on the ground in Hebron in the West Bank on March 24.

In the video Sharif is seen to be first ignored by medical staff and Israeli soldiers, after which a soldier shoot at his head at close range while he was still alive and defenceless.

The 19-year-old soldier seen in the video, Elor Azria, also has French citizenship.

He will be freed from custody to spend one night with his family at the beginning of the Jewish festival of Passover on Friday.

The Israeli soldier's lawyers have argued that the soldier may have thought the Palestinian was wearing explosives but he was reportedly already checked for a suicide belt and no one in the video appears to be acting with caution towards him.

The United Nations harshly condemned the "gruesome" killing of the wounded Palestinian teen by an Israeli soldier, after a video of the shooting went viral.